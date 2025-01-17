3 people hospitalized after crashing with firetruck returning from another call in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were injured during a crash with a firetruck in north Houston on Thursday, according to officials.

At about 6 p.m., the Houston Fire Department posted about the crash on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said HFD Engine 67 was involved in a wreck on North Shepherd and West Little York.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear. The fire department didn't specify whether any firefighters were injured.

Authorities didn't provide further details about the crash, other than the firetruck was returning from another call.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.