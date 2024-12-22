Investigation underway after 3 men found shot at unlicensed bar in N. Harris County, HCSO says

Police are looking to determine if a fatal shooting is connected to an after-hours bar shooting in N. Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after one person died and three men were discovered injured inside a warehouse in north Harris County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 200 block of Mitchell near Airline Drive, where three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least one of the men was possibly assaulted.

Medical personnel took the men to the hospital, where they were said to be in serious condition.

Officials learned that a fourth person connected to the scene was taken to the hospital from the warehouse by a private vehicle. It was later confirmed that they were pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said in a post that the warehouse where the shooting and assaults happened appeared to have been used as an unlicensed after-hours bar.

It is unknown if there were other occupants inside at the time of the shooting.

Officials did not elaborate on the scenario leading up to the shootings or the alleged assault, nor have they released the names of those involved.

HCSO said investigators were en route to the hospital to learn more information.

