3 charged with murder for NE Houston shooting that killed 3, injured 8 at block party, HPD says

Three men have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting that killed three people at a block party on Laura Koppe, police said.

Three men have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting that killed three people at a block party on Laura Koppe, police said.

Three men have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting that killed three people at a block party on Laura Koppe, police said.

Three men have been charged with murder for their alleged roles in the shooting that killed three people at a block party on Laura Koppe, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in the shooting that killed three men and wounded eight other victims in northeast Houston nearly a month ago, according to the Houston Police Department.

On Wednesday, Houston Mayor John Whitmire, HPD Chief Noe Diaz, and homicide detectives held a joint conference to discuss the recent update.

Police say 20-year-old Jakalyn Willis, 20-year-old Markielo Reynolds, and 21-year-old Javion Noel were in the SUV that drove through the party at the 4900 block of Laura Koppe Road on Sept. 14.

Investigators said the three suspects opened fire on the crowd, killing 24-year-old Jarvis Faultry, 23-year-old Breon Stuard, and 24-year-old Marlon Jackson, and injured seven other men as well as a woman.

Noel is currently in Harris County Jail, while Reynolds and Willis were arrested in Los Angeles for their alleged crimes and are also wanted in Colorado.

All three suspects have been charged with capital murder, police said.

