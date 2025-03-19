Stabbing victim ran down Gulf Freeway service road looking for help before he died, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's stabbing death is underway after witnesses say the 23-year-old was running down the Gulf Freeway service road desperately searching for help.

The Houston Police Department said the man was found at 6000 Gulf Freeway service road at about 10:20 p.m. on March 14.

A witness who did not observe the stabbing but saw the victim, identified as 23-year-old Otto Pop Coc, with blood on his shirt, provided medical assistance and called 911.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Coc dead.

Investigators said Coc was running on the roadway asking for help before his death.

"There's a blood trail that goes all the way into an apartment complex. Quite a long one actually," HPD Lt. Willkens reported at the crime scene.

Authorities said there is no known motive or description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.