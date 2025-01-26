21-year-old charged after allegedly shooting father who refused to give him money in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old is in custody after he reportedly shot his father and attempted to injure another relative after an argument escalated on Saturday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 10200 block of Heather Hill just after 8:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found before he was taken to the hospital, where his condition was critical.

Preliminary information said the possible shooter, the man's son, ran from the scene but was detained a short time later after leading deputies on a short chase, HCSO said.

Gonazlez sent a post on social media confirming that the shooting stemmed from the son asking his father for money, but the man refused. That caused, investigators said, the son to steal his father's phone before the two got into an argument.

Investigators said that is when the 21-year-old got a pistol and opened fire toward his father, hitting him, before trying to shoot another family member who was inside the home at the time but was able to run away unharmed.

Officials confirmed the gun belonged to the victim.

HCSO said the son then stole a car and ran before he was arrested.

In an update, HCSO said he was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.