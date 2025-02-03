Pride Houston 365 to unveil grand marshal nominees Wednesday night

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pride Houston 365 is about to reveal new details about its 47th annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade and festival.

Organizers will unveil their 2025 celebration logo and announce this year's grand marshal nominees Wednesday night at Lustre Pearl HTX.

All the festivities begin at 6 p.m., which also include drag performances and the chance to purchase exclusive new merchandise.

Voting for grand marshals will begin promptly at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Pride Houston 365's website.

"This is a very community-driven process," president Tiffany Scales said. "Instead of our parade only having one grand marshal, as some would see at other parades in the city, we have five."

Voters will choose winners in all five categories, including male- and female-identifying, gender nonconforming/nonbinary, ally and organization grand marshals.

Pride Houston 365 will also name a Trendsetter grand marshal, who will represent the youth/young adult community, and for the first time ever, three honorary grand marshals.

The winners of this year's vote will be announced at Pride Houston's Cinco de Mayo celebration in May.

In November, organizers announced their 2025 theme, "Celebration is Our Legacy," on ABC13. The parade and festival will happen downtown on June 28.

Lustre Pearl is located at 2106 Dallas St., in Houston.

ABC13 is the proud media partner of Pride Houston 365.

