Andrea becomes first tropical storm of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Andrea has become the first-named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

The system is located between Bermuda and the Azores so there will be no impact to the East Coast.

It is expected to weaken tonight and dissipate by Wednesday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year.

The outlook for 2025 goes from June 1 to November 30, predicts a 30% chance of a near-normal season, a 60% chance of an above-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.

The agency is forecasting a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher).

Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

