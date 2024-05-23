Pride Houston taps CMA and 'American Idol' alumni for 2024 festival mainstage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We now know who is performing at the 2024 Pride Houston festival and celebration.

Late Wednesday, Pride Houston 365 announced CMA alumni K. Michelle and Brooke Eden will join "American Idol" runner-up David Archuleta on the mainstage.

The festival is set for Saturday, June 29 from 12-6 p.m.

Click here for 2024 Pride Houston festival tickets

Festival tickets are free for revelers under 21 and over 55. Ages 21-54 can get in for $5. Pride Houston is also offering a Main Stage Experience and VIP tickets for an upcharge.

Reality star and singer K. Michelle will headline the 46th annual festival, which will also feature DJs, a family fun zone, and a variety of vendors and exhibitors.

The NAACP Image Award and Soul Train Music Award-winning artist appeared alongside Jelly Roll during the 2023 CMA Awards on ABC, where the duo performed a stunning rendition of The Judds' "Love Can Build a Bridge."

The soulful R &B artist known for such hits as "V.S.O.P," "Can't Raise a Man," "Love 'Em All," and "Hard to Do," is expected to release her first country music album in 2024.

Archuleta gave rock artist David Cook quite a run during the seventh season of "American Idol," where he finished as runner-up.

His first single, "Crush," helped launch his self-titled debut album to number two on the Billboard 200 chart in 2008.

Archuleta made headlines in November 2022, when he told People magazine he identified as "queer" and described his struggle in balancing his then-Mormon faith and his sexuality. He later clarified that he is gay.

Eden, meanwhile, auditioned for the same season of "American Idol" as Archuleta, making it all the way to Hollywood week. She later moved to Nashville, and has had several singles reach the country music charts.

She opened for Garth Brooks' 2019 stadium tour in Oregon, just two years before coming out as queer.

Eden will be featured during the 2024 CMA Fest, as reported in March by On the Red Carpet.

