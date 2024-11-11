City to pause to pay tribute at Houston Salutes American Heroes Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Join ABC13 in honoring our men and women in the military at the Houston Salutes American Heroes Parade.

This tribute to Texas heroes will step off at 11:30 a.m. Monday in downtown Houston, featuring local veterans organizations, ROTC students, marching bands and other supporters of our military.

ABC13 will bring you all the sights and sounds of the parade, and you can watch anywhere you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV.

Vice Admiral James W. Crawford III (Retired), who served as the 14th president of Texas Southern University, has been named as this year's parade grand marshal.

The city will host its traditional Veterans Day ceremony at City Hall before the parade at 10 a.m., with Crawford giving the keynote address recognizing the occasion.

If you want to enjoy the parade in person Monday, plan on arriving early to avoid road closures beginning at 9 a.m.

2024 Houston Salutes American Heroes Parade Route



Start at Dallas at Bagby, heading east on Dallas

Turn north (left) on Louisiana

Turning west (left) on Walker

Turning south (left) on Smith

Turning west on Lamar, ending at Bagby

Some of the road closures you should be aware of for Monday's parade include:

9 a.m. : Allen Parkway (inbound and outbound), between Taft and Bagby

: Allen Parkway (inbound and outbound), between Taft and Bagby 9:45 a.m.: Bagby, between Clay and McKinney; and Bagby southbound, closed at Walker

Texas has the largest veteran population in the nation with over 250,000 veterans in residence.