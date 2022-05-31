Country star Clay Walker headlines 2022 Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- July is quickly approaching, and the stage is set for this year's Shell Freedom Over Texas event.

The event is returning to its traditional home, Eleanor Tinsley Park, for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events took place indoors with a limited audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the last two years, it's been very, very stressful. Not only because of health reasons, but also because of the inability to come together," said Susan Christian from the Mayor's Office of Special Events. "I think we've done a great job the last two years in reimagining this event, but there is nothing like coming together as a community."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced plans for the city's annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday morning.

Hometown-favorite country singer and songwriter Clay Walker will headline this year's event.

Turner announced other entertainers will also be featured, including Sawyer Brown, Blanco Brown, Walker County and Step Rideau, in addition to the musically choreographed, "Texas-sized" fireworks finale.

This year, the Fourth of July celebration will return to an in-person event filled with six hours of festivities, tradition and live concert stages along Allen Parkway.

"After a two-year hiatus, I am excited to announce that we will be returning to an in-person event on July the Fourth," Turner said. "Quite frankly, there are no limitations in terms of people. It is come and enjoy and have a wonderful time."

Every year, Freedom Over Texas partners with the Houston Food Bank to donate a percentage of food and beverage sales to help fill an extraordinary demand in our regional community.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: The annual Fourth of July event finally returns to an in-person celebration this year.

Freedom Over Texas will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of NASA Johnson Space Center this year with an exclusive Space City experience featuring its storied history and upcoming Artemis missions to the moon and beyond.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person, and children under five get in for free.

You can purchase tickets at houstontx.gov.

ABC13 is the exclusive television partner for the event and will be providing live coverage of the concert and fireworks on Monday, July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

