20-year-old man shot and killed outside home during pool party in Trinity Gardens area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died after being shot in the street outside of a home in northeast Houston, according to police.

Investigators said a pool party was happening at the home that had been rented out on Orville Street near Homestead Road, just north of Ley Road in the Trinity Gardens area.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 20-year-old man who had been shot several times lying in the street.

People from the party reportedly tried to help him before paramedics arrived, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

HPD said everyone investigators talked to at the party said they didn't know who the man was or what happened.

"He was laying in front of a ... house that had been rented and a pool party was thrown," Lt. J. P. Horelica said. "There were several people at the party, but nobody at the party knows him or has admitted to knowing him yet."

Police didn't release any other information about the victim besides the fact that he was around 20 years old.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

