2 suspects on the run after man found dead inside vehicle in Pasadena on Christmas Eve, police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are on the run after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Christmas Eve in Pasadena, according to Pasadena police.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting call at 4102 Young Street at around 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds dead in the vehicle.

Witnesses told police that they saw two male suspects running away from the scene and possibly fleeing west toward Fox Meadow Lane.

Officials describe one suspect, who was wearing a white and grey hoodie with black pants. The second suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants.

Authorities say that the victim has been identified, but a next of kin is pending at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.