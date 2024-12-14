2 suspects at large after woman shot to death in northeast Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fight at a convenience store leaves one woman dead in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at 4700 Lockwood on Friday evening.

Police say there was an argument between four people, including a woman and a man and another two men. When the man and woman tried driving away, the two men fired shots, police said.

The woman, who was hit, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the two suspects haven't been caught.