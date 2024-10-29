24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Investigation underway after man shot, killed outside northwest Houston Family Dollar store

Tuesday, October 29, 2024 8:45PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed outside a Family Dollar store in northwest Houston on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of Bingle Road at about 11:45 a.m.

When police officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s was shot at least once. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

It's unclear what led to the deadly shooting, but authorities said two suspects were detained as they continue to investigate.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

