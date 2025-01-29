2 juveniles arrested in armored truck robbery where guard was pepper sprayed in E. Harris Co.

It's unclear if the two young suspects are also responsible for other, similar robberies in the area in recent weeks.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people wanted for an armored car robbery last month in east Harris County are now in custody -- and it turns out both suspects are under 18.

Harris County deputies said the two juveniles walked up to a Loomis armored truck guard outside of a Food Town grocery store on 5 Uvalde Road near Wallisville Road on Dec. 20.

The two juveniles tried to grab a bag of cash before pepper spraying the guard and knocking him down, officials said. They managed to get away with the cash.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Suspects flee following reported armored truck robbery in NE Harris County, sheriff says