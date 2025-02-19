2 Houston-area schools experience power issues

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two schools in the Houston area experienced power outages Wednesday.

Cleveland Middle School students had a 9:15 a.m. release due to an outage caused by a fallen tree. Cleveland ISD said the tree damaged electrical lines and led the school to lose power.

School officials said power restoration efforts were underway, but due to "below-freezing 'feels-like' temperatures" and the time it would take to prepare lunch for students, "it is in the best interest of our students and staff to close CMS for the remainder of the day."

As of 12 p.m, the school said power had been restored and that classes would resume Thursday.

Parents were allowed to pick up their students.

The district said all other Cleveland ISD campuses remain operating on a normal schedule.

Mayde Creek Elementary near Katy also experienced issues.

Officials said an outage was identified overnight due to a damaged power pole.

Repairs are underway, but the school said there's no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Mayde Creek Junior High, Mayde Creek High School, and all other feeder campuses remain open on a regular schedule.