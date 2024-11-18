2 detained after shooting leaves person dead in north Houston area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot in the north Houston area Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the victim was found at about 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Rankin Road.

HPD said the person shot was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities added two people were detained in connection with the incident, though it's unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

