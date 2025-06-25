2 accused in street racing crash that killed uninvolved driver in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash, suspected to have stemmed from street racing, claiming the life of 32-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed in Sugar Land, police said.

On Wednesday, the Sugar Land Police Department announced the arrest of two men accused of racing on Highway 6 on Saturday night.

Sugar Land police said the incident happened at about 10 p.m.

Roman Pollock, 20, was driving a Ford Mustang, and 26-year-old Kamran Kamran was driving a BMW. Both men were allegedly racing when Pollock crashed into Mohammed's Toyota Camry, killing him, according to officials.

Police said Pollock stayed on the scene. However, Kamran took off but was later found.

Pollock has been charged with manslaughter, while Kamran has been charged with manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, according to police.

