19-year-old arrested for alleged connection to 2 separate METRO shootings, court records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say she is at the center of two separate METRO shootings this month.

According to charging documents, 19-year-old Asia Law was booked into the Harris County Jail on Thursday morning.

According to court documents, on July 14, Law was at a McDonald's and became agitated that she had to wait for a cup of water.

Investigators say she told the cashier, Deneka Clivens, "I'm going to spare your life today, and you're lucky that you're at work," and then threw the cup of water at her.

Police said that after her shift, Clivens was in a car with Devron Bernard when they saw Law at a METRO bus stop on Tidwell.

Law then shot at their vehicle, according to charging documents.

The following day, Houston police investigated a deadly shooting near a bus stop on Antoine

The Houston Police Department said a man trying to get onto a METRO bus started physically assaulting the driver.

Police say a man was shot and killed by a female passenger who followed him off the bus after he assaulted the bus driver. At the time, police said they believed that woman could be connected to the bus stop shooting the day before.

Witnesses say they heard at least two gunshots ring out. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Houston Police Department said that surveillance video shows the moments shots were fired, and the woman's description matched Law's.

Investigators said Law later reached out to an ex-girlfriend and said she was the person involved in the Antoine fatal shooting.

