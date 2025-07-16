Data shows crimes rising in METRO jurisdiction after police believe 2 shootings may be connected

METRO police say they're increasing patrols on some bus routes following two possibly METRO-related shootings.

METRO police say they're increasing patrols on some bus routes following two possibly METRO-related shootings.

METRO police say they're increasing patrols on some bus routes following two possibly METRO-related shootings.

METRO police say they're increasing patrols on some bus routes following two possibly METRO-related shootings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 analyzed numbers from DPS and METRO police following two METRO-related shootings, and they show crime is increasing within METRO PD's jurisdiction.

The first shooting happened Monday afternoon. METRO police said a woman and man got into an argument at a bus stop near Spaulding and Tidwell. Police said that argument ended with the woman shooting at a car associated with the man. They say no one was injured in that shooting.

Then, on Tuesday, Houston police said a man was being denied a bus ride near Pinemont and Antoine because he had given the driver problems before. Investigators said he then assaulted the driver and left the bus. Authorities said a female passenger who had just gotten off the bus was seen pulling a gun from her waistband and fatally shooting him.

Houston police told ABC13 that the descriptions of the woman at both scenes are similar, and they're investigating if they're connected.

"If a person is having an altercation and immediately resorts to gunfire, we need to find that person," HPD Captain Ryan Watson said.

The numbers show violent crimes are trending up within METRO's jurisdiction.

According to METRO data on their site, there were 378 of what they call "major" crimes in the 12-month period from October 2023 to September 2024. METRO said this includes violent crime along with other offenses, including theft. In just the past seven months, DPS data shows METRO PD investigated 493 major offenses.

METRO said they are adding officers to bus routes in hot spots across the system. Despite our questions, they have not told us where those hot spots are.

ABC13 spoke to METRO riders, who say despite the numbers, they do feel safe using METRO.

"I've seen a few altercations, but overall it's been pleasant," rider Melvin Barns said.

Edward Lemon, who says he's ridden METRO for 14 years, said outside the odd incident, he's always enjoyed the service.

"Sometimes there are idiots every now and again, but you know, that's everywhere," Lemon said.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.