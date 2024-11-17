18-year-old man arrested after being accused of raping multiple women in NW Houston, police say

Police have charged 18-year-old Jayden Demouchet with rape at a West Gulf Bank apartment complex on Oct. 17. He is being held on a $2.1 million bond.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested at a north Houston apartment complex on Friday after police say he raped one woman and attempted to rape another.

Police have also charged Jayden Demouchet with rape at a West Gulf Bank apartment complex on Oct. 17.

In that case, they say he broke into a woman's apartment complex and raped her at gunpoint.

On Friday, they say he broke into another woman's apartment at the Concord at Little York complex and raped her.

Neighbors say he fled the scene in only his underwear and hid out by a trash can, where he spotted another woman.

From there, they say he followed her back to her apartment, broke in, and attempted to rape her before a knife-wielding relative intervened.

Police arrested him at the complex.

"When they got him, everybody just say, 'Whew, thank God,'" Rita Jones said.

"I told the police I'm proud of them. Keep up the good work. But thank God for getting this man off the street," she said.

Demouchet is being held on a $2.1 million bond.

Police have not definitively said if he's an unidentified suspect they were searching for in connection to three rapes during the month of October on West Gulf Bank.

Aside from Friday's crimes, publicly available records show him only charged with the Oct. 17 rape.

