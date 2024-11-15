Woman who says she was attacked by suspected serial rapist bravely shares her story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is sharing her survivor story, saying while time has passed since she was raped by a man she had never seen before, it feels like it happened today.

Eyewitness News is protecting her identity as she continues to live in fear. She told ABC13 that 29-year-old Denzeill Sneed broke into her home and sneak attacked her.

Sneed is accused of multiple sexual assault incidents in the West Gulf Bank area and has been arrested, but it's believed he did not act alone, according to an update from the Houston Police Department.

Seeing the mug shot of Sneed brought the victim to tears. She told Eyewitness News that she's glad he's been captured and hopes he gets the full extent of the law.

She's one of at least five victims in this northwest Houston area. Police documented that one happened in August, three in October, and one in November, which was on Friday.

Police said an investigation into Sneed also determined a second suspect is likely responsible for some of the five reported sexual assault incidents.

HPD said the four other attacks happened at 5454 West Gulf Bank, 5300 West Gulf Bank, and 5350 West Gulf Bank.

Authorities said Sneed has been charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault for an Aug. 14 incident. In addition, he is also identified as the suspect seen in a surveillance video released by HPD on Nov. 8.

Surveillance video captured accused rapist Sneed leaving the home of a different victim on Friday. On Thursday morning, his bond was set at $200,000, and he was charged with two separate rapes of two different women.

The second unknown suspect is being described as a Black man in his 20s and believed to be armed. Investigators say the second suspect is accused of forcing his way into women's apartments with a ski mask on and raping them at gunpoint.

Neighbors are living in fear of the unknown as the second accused serial rapist is out on the loose in an area they call home.

"I'm like, 'What is going to happen? Is he going to try to bomb-rush me in the house?' It's just scary, really," one resident said.