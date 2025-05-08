Teen dies, 16-year-old injured after running from gunfire into off-duty deputy's backyard: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was shot and killed, and another teenager was injured after running away from a fight and into an off-duty deputy's backyard on Thursday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Crosshaven just before 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they learned there was a confrontation between two groups of young men at a home, which led to gunfire and people running away.

In an update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least two people, a 17-year-old and possibly a 16-year-old, ran and jumped over the fence of the backyard of an off-duty San Jacinto Police Department deputy.

Officials said the deputy heard the shots and, in response, also fired his weapon, but it remains unclear what led up to the deputy firing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office later said the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead.

The second teen was taken to the hospital by family and is expected to survive.

HCSO said it remains unclear if the teens were injured during the initial gunfire before the deputy discharged his weapon.

ABC13 was still out at the scene this morning. Several police cruisers lined the cul-de-sac area, with a good portion of it taped off.

There is no official word on other injuries, but officials said they believe everyone involved has been talked to.

An investigation is still underway, HCSO said.