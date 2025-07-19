16-year-old shot several times during shootout near Buffalo Bayou Park, HPD says

A 16-year-old is recovering after a shootout between two parties erupted near Buffalo Bayou Park on Saturday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department said a 16-year-old was "in the wrong place at the wrong time" during a shootout near Buffalo Bayou Park.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Allen Parkway at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

HPD said officers arrived and found the teen shot multiple times in different parts of his body. He was taken to the hospital, where officials said he was stable.

Lt. Ali with HPD said that the shootout was among two parties in the area, but it's unclear what led to the gunfire. There are no suspects in custody, officials said.

HPD didn't say if the teen was the intended target.

Officials said there were several others present at the time of the shooting, and they are urging anyone with information to contact Houston police.