Police shoot suspect in SE Houston, suspect hospitalized, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department captains are en route to a scene where an officer reportedly shot a suspect on Saturday afternoon.

According to HPD, officers were at 8360 Park Place Blvd., responding to a report of a suspicious person with a weapon.

Preliminary information revealed one officer discharged their weapon and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.