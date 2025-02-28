2 students shot during fight near Pasadena Memorial HS, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena ISD says two students were shot Friday afternoon and transported to the hospital. Officials say it's the result of a fight that broke out across the street from Pasadena Memorial High School.

A large police presence and crime scene tape can be seen around the 4400 block of Crenshaw near Preston Ave.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.