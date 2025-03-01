Witness speaks out after seeing Aldine ISD student shot to death in McDonald's drive-thru

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has more questions than answers on Friday after the shooting death of a 17-year-old Aldine ISD student in a McDonald's drive-thru.

The video caught the tense moments showing a group of teen boys yelling and approaching a truck. As seen in the video, a truck door opens, one teen approaches, and a shot is fired, killing him. In the video, you see the red pickup truck speed up, seeming to run over the victim's legs, now dead on the ground.

Multiple agencies have put out statements, but not many answers have been given.

Houston police say the red truck that contained the shooter and sped away, was found on Thursday on Laura Koppe Road, and multiple people were detained. HPD would not say if those who were detained were believed to be involved in the incident or in the truck at the time of the shooting. An HPD spokesperson is only saying investigators were keeping details to themselves as the investigation unfolds.

Eyewitness News knows that no charges have been pressed at this time.

Meanwhile, Aldine ISD put out a statement confirming the death of one of their students, but they did not respond when asked if the truck contained ISD students as well. Police told ABC13 on Thursday that they believe this was a result of an ongoing fight between two students that started at a Wednesday soccer game.

One witness who spoke to ABC13 still can't wrap his head around his front-row seat to the deadly violence.

"He didn't deserve to get shot," witness Dustin Garza said.

On Friday, there was an obvious increase of police and security could be seen in and around the Aldine ISD campus. Aldine ISD said counselors are available to staff and students.

