Only on 13: Woman caught on video firing into the air, fired even more shots, victim says

A woman is arrested after she allegedly fired multiple shots following a fender bender involving a single mom along the Beltway.

A woman is arrested after she allegedly fired multiple shots following a fender bender involving a single mom along the Beltway.

A woman is arrested after she allegedly fired multiple shots following a fender bender involving a single mom along the Beltway.

A woman is arrested after she allegedly fired multiple shots following a fender bender involving a single mom along the Beltway.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who was caught on video firing into the air after a car crash near Humble has been charged, and the victim told ABC13 the video tells only part of the story.

Mykeria Mitchell, 21, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Mitchell is the woman seen on video responding to a lighthearted comment coming from a passing vehicle by firing two gunshots into the air. The video has been widely shared on social media.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, said the ordeal was even scarier than what was captured.

"I have nightmares," the 25-year-old said. "It was five bullets. So it was not two. It was five."

The gunfire came after a crash along the feeder road of North Sam Houston Parkway East near Humble on May 14. The victim said she was rear-ended. She called her mother and sister-in-law, who came to the scene and then called 911.

As she waited, she said her relatives went to check on the driver, now identified as Mitchell. But instead, they were met with gunfire.

"I heard three 'Pow, pow, pows.' It was three. That's when I saw my mom running towards me and my sister-in-law running to her car," the victim said.

That was before she pointed at the passing vehicle and fired into the air, the victim said. As it escalated, the victim said she also tapped on her window with the gun and pointed it at her.

The sheriff's office says Mitchell left the scene but was arrested a short distance away. Mitchell is out of jail on a $30,000 bond.

Her court-appointed attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

The victim, a mother of two young children, says she is traumatized but grateful no one was hurt.

"Once a bullet goes up, it comes down. Imagine if it hit somebody," she said. "Imagine if she would have killed me? My babies wouldn't have no mom."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.