Only on 13: Video shows suspects, police crash into cars during chase through Aldine neighborhood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three parked vehicles were damaged after a car filled with robbery suspects and the police unit pursuing it crashed into an Aldine area driveway.

Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows a tan Kia Soul speeding down residential Buckboard Drive with a police SUV in tow.

The Kia then hobs a curb before careening into the driveway, hitting a parked truck and flipping over. Pursuing officers then crashed into two parked vehicles, one of which appears to have been occupied.

HPD said officers with the North Belt Crime Suppression unit began pursuing the suspects just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said they were wanted for robbing a high school student at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon as he was leaving school and were seen driving the same Kia Soul involved in Thursday's pursuit.

After seeing the suspects get into the vehicle on Imperial Valley Thursday afternoon, police said officers tried pulling it over on Airline, but the suspects refused to stop.

They ended up on Buckboard, where the posted speed limit is 30 miles an hour.

In the video, you can see one woman visibly startled as the two vehicles speed past her.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that officers said they had attempted a pit maneuver prior to the crash. Surveillance video appears to show that.

Both pursuing officers were injured and taken to area hospitals. All three suspects, who police said were armed, were also injured.

A man who identified himself as the uncle of the man driving said he had to undergo emergency surgery for internal bleeding and broke both knees.

Aside from the suspects and the officers, police said no one else was injured.

Police said the parked vehicles likely prevented the suspects from crashing into the house.

"It's because the vehicles that were there just absolutely stopped the suspect's vehicle from actually going into the house," said Sgt. Derrick Hall with the Houston Police Department.

Names and charges have not been released for the three suspects.