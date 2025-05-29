13 Alert Traffic: Overturned 18-wheeler blocks all southbound lanes of Highway 99 at West Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic tie-ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area. An overturned 18-wheeler is blocking all southbound lanes of Highway 99 at West Road on Thursday morning.

Houston TranStar verified the hazmat spill at 4:38 a.m. Traffic cameras show an 18-wheeler on its side as crews work to clear the scene.

It's unclear what led to the crash or how long drivers can expect the closures to last.

