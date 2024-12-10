13 Alert Traffic: I-610 East Loop NB at Ship Channel bridge blocked after crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple lanes of the I-610 East Loop northbound at the Ship Channel bridge are shut down due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles, Houston police said Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to clear the scene, which also involves a hazmat incident.

TxDOT said one of its contractor trucks hauling flashing arrows was hit in the crash. No one in that wreck was injured.

Drivers should expect delays and try to find an alternate route.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.