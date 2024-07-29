13 Alert Traffic: 3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on North Beltway WB at Fairbanks N. Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A four-vehicle crash that included a wrecker driver shut down all lanes of the North Sam Houston Tollway westbound at Fairbanks North Houston, near the Sam Houston Race Park, on Monday morning.

The crash was first reported around 5 a.m. The mainlanes fully reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

One person was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. An ambulance took two others to the hospital.

ABC13 helicopter reporter Don Armstrong was live in SkyEye, where he noted that officials were rerouting drivers out of the backup and taking them off the exit ramp just before Fairbanks.

According to Harris County Pct. 4, a motorist and a wrecker driver were on the shoulder, changing a flat tire on a car, when they were hit by another vehicle. A fourth car was also somehow involved.

ABC13 is working to gather more information.

