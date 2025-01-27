12-year-old charged after crashing into yard following chase in stolen vehicle in NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old boy has been charged after crashing a stolen car into a yard as part of a chase last Friday in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Authorities told ABC13 it happened at about 8 a.m., when the boy stole the vehicle off Antoine before plowing into a yard about a mile away on Elk Springs Drive.

The homeowner where the boy crashed spoke to ABC13's Chaz Miller, explaining that she was inside her house when she heard a loud noise, looked out the window, and saw deputies with their guns drawn.

A few days later, she's still picking up pieces from her yard, including glass and a windshield wiper.

Another neighbor, Joseph Bowen, lives across the street.

He said he's seen the child causing problems in the neighborhood for some time.

"It's upsetting. Knowing that I've had run-ins with this kid, trying to talk to him, but because he's not my child, I can't discipline him," Bowen said. "But trying to talk to him and realize this kid been doing this for quite some time, and I don't think he realizes the path he's headed down."

The sheriff's office says the owner of the stolen car declined to press charges.

Still, the 12-year-old was charged as a juvenile for evading and then released to his mother.

