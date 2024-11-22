2 killed in fiery crash on I-10 before IH-610 West Loop, police say, westbound lanes shut down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a fiery crash on I-10 Katy Freeway early Friday morning, Houston police said.

All westbound lanes of the freeway before IH-610 West Loop are shut down. The freeway is expected to be closed for a while.

Houston TranStar cameras showed large flames at one point as emergency crews responded.

According to authorities, two vehicles were involved in the crash around 3:10 a.m., and two people died.

An investigation is underway.

If this is your route, you can take Memorial Drive or IH-610 as an alternate.

