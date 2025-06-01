2 shot, 1 killed after masked suspect opens fire in car at NW Harris Co. hotel , HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a suspect who shot and killed one man and injured another at a northwest Harris County hotel, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at the Scottish Inn on Highway 6 just before midnight.

Deputies arrived at the 4200 block of Highway 6 at Clay, where they found three men, two of who were shot, and the other unharmed driver. One victim, a 26-year-old, was pronounced dead, and a 31-year-old went to Memorial Hermann for a non-life-threatening injury.

According to Sgt. Greg Pinkens said the men were at the Scottish Inn's parking lot, which is a mile away from where they were found. The driver told police that the suspect, dressed in dark clothing and mask, emerged from dark colored Ford Bronco and began firing into their vehicle.

At the scene, there was a Black Nissan Altima seen with bullet holes in the back windshield.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if the men knew the suspect.

The three victims then drove off, stopping where police found them initially, and called the ambulance, HCSO said.

An investigation is underway.