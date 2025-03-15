1 person in custody after hazmat situation in downtown Houston apartment complex, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is in custody after a hazmat situation transpired in a meth lab at an apartment complex in downtown Houston on Friday evening.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 7:43 p.m. on the 29th floor at the Parkside Residences in the 800 block of Crawford.

Police say that fumes were emanating from the scene.

ABC13 spoke to a Parkside Residences resident, who described what she witnessed at her apartment.

"Another resident did say over the loud speaker. They told everyone on the that floor, which was the 29th, to evacuate. So now, the fire department is here to make sure we won't be harmed by the fumes. So we're out there waiting," the female resident said.

Details are still limited to what led up to the incident.

