Suspect shot after allegedly attacking responding officer in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a shooting involving an officer near the northwest area on Sunday, officials said.

The video above is from ABC13's live-streaming channel.

Officials said the incident unfolded at around 10:40 a.m. in the 12500 block of Windfern Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that the officer was responding to a disturbance in the area.

Officials said the suspect in question was shot by the officer after allegedly attacking him, causing the officer to discharge his weapon.

The suspect was taken the hospital in serious condition.

HCSO said the involved officer worked within the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District.

An investigation is underway at this time.

