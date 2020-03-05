Society

Rapper 50 Cent coming to Tomball today

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper 50 Cent just can't get enough of Houston or the Houston-area that is.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, will be in the Tomball area meeting and greeting fans while promoting his champagne Le Chemin du Roi.

You can hang out and pop a bottle with him on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Spec's Liquor Store on 28595 State Highway 249 in Tomball.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur returns for a Texas take over just months after making a stop back in December, where he also posed with fans, including superfan ABC13 reporter Deborah Wrigley.

WATCH: Here's what happened when Deborah Wrigley met 50 Cent

During a promotional tour, 50 Cent drops a few surprises about who he's friends with.

