Crash may be cause of road rage shooting, Harris County deputies say

@HCSOTexas units responded to the 19900 blk of Keith Harrow (Katy). Units found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound sitting inside a vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The incident may involve road rage and/or a crash. Investigators enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ifqjJKna60 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 10, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies say the driver killed Saturday in what they call a possible road rage incident in Katy may have been a teenager.Deputies said they responded at about 7:20 p.m. to the 19900 block of Kieth Harrow.Investigators said they found the victim's car crashed in a ditch of a parking lot along Fry Road. They believe the car hit a pole because of the significant damage.Inside, a Hispanic man was found dead with at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities."Witnesses are telling us they believe it was some kind of road rage incident that occurred as vehicles were driving southbound on Fry Road. Shots were fired from what they described as possibly a black Ford Fiesta or Focus," said Sgt. Dennis Wolfford.Neither the victim's age or name has been released.