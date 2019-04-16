New video shows car possibly used in deadly shooting of Papa John's pizza delivery driver

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new video has been released in the unsolved murder of a Papa John's pizza delivery driver.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Glenn Takakura was shot to death on March 28, while delivering a pizza at the Kendall Manor Apartment complex in north Harris County.

The video shows two suspects driving away from the scene in a silver Honda Accord or Honda Civic.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the two black males, who are accused of shooting Takakura.

"We believe the motive was robbery. We have a number of robbery crews working, and we feel there is someone up there who has information to identity these people," HCSO Sgt. Ben Beall said.

Papa John's, where Takakura worked for the last three years, said it was sad to hear of this tragedy and made a $20,000 donation towards the Crime Stoppers reward for the suspects. The total reward is now up to $25,000.

The president of Papa John's Houston, Keith Sullins, released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident involving one of our valued delivery drivers. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement officials as their investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and team members. We will support the family during this difficult time and plan to pay for his funeral services."

A Papa John's spokesperson says this is the franchise location's first fatality in 25 years.

No arrests have been made.

SEE MORE: Gunshot heard on security video as Papa John's pizza delivery driver was killed

