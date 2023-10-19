Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing $16K from East Texas business after climbing through roof

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that allegedly happened on October 11 at an East Texas business, where a man reportedly climbed into the business and left with over $16,000.

According to the report, the suspect entered a business on the 7000 block of Goodrich by removing a section of the roof and using a ladder to climb down. Once inside, he reportedly opened up a money machine and took the money.

The suspected man was pictured holding the ladder, wearing a light-colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, gloves and a mask. The vehicle he drove was also pictured.

If you have any information related to this investigation, the Polk County Sheriff's Office urges you to speak with its detective at 936-327-6810. You may also submit an anonymous tip at p3tips.com, the P3 App, or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.