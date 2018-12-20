POLITICS

Yemeni mother reunited with dying son at California hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

A new photo shows a Yemeni mother embracing her 2-year-old son on life support at an Oakland hospital after she was granted a visa to enter the country. (CAIR Sacramento)

by ABC7News.com staff
OAKLAND, California --
A mother and her 2-year-old son on life support in Oakland have been reunited.

RELATED: Yemeni mother arrives in Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son

This photo shows Shaima Swileh embracing little Abdullah, who is being treated UCSF Benioff Children's hospital in Oakland.

Swileh is originally from Yemen and it's been a struggle to get to the U.S. because of the Trump administration's travel ban.

RELATED: Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland

She was granted permission to come the U.S. after a lawsuit was filed.

Swileh arrived in the Bay Area Wednesday.

Now Abdullah is with his mom and dad in what doctors believe are his final days.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyhealthchildren's healthu.s. & worldtravelbanCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yemeni mother arrives in the Bay Area to say goodbye to her dying son
Yemeni mom granted US visa to be with dying 2-year-old son in Oakland
Travel ban keeps Yemeni mom from sick child in Oakland
14th Amendment controversy: Can Pres. Trump change the Constitution?
Deported Oakland nurse returns to U.S. in time for the holidays
POLITICS
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Senate OKs bill to temporarily avoid federal shutdown
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
More Politics
Top Stories
Bar employees charged in deadly crash walk out of jail
Trump tells GOP leaders he won't sign bill to avoid shutdown
Trump proposes rule requiring job for food stamps
Security guard charged with robbery and assault
Flying tire smashes into woman's windshield on North Freeway
Mother found dead in her car in bizarre murder mystery
Man arrested nearly 40 years after teen's brutal murder
Wife shoots husband and takes him to fire station: Deputies
Show More
Facebook Live shooting victim practices standing up
Need a break from making breakfast?
Officers hurt in 3-vehicle crash on North Freeway
Woman wakes up to find intruder touching her in her bedroom
Mom charged after kids found home alone
More News