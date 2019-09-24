Where you can get registered to vote today in Houston area

With the focus on the upcoming 2020 election, there's no time like the present to get registered to vote in Texas.
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, many places around the area are hosting events today, so Texans can get registered.
Houston Baptist University (HBU)
On the campus of Houston Baptist University in the M.D. Anderson Student Center
7502 Fondren Rd.
Houston, TX 77074
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
AfriPAC National Voter Registration Day Party
Prospect Park Restaurant
3100 Fountain View Dr.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Texas Woman's University Houston Voter Registration Day
TWU Academic Resource Center
600 Fannin Room 4132 Houston, TX 77030-2343
Starts at 10 a.m.
Register & Relax: Voter Registration Drive
Phil & Derek's 1701 Webster St. E2 Houston, TX 77003
6 p.m.
Texas Southern College Democrat's National Voter Registration Day
Texas Southern University
3100 Cleburne St Houston, TX 77004
12 p.m.
Voting is Your SUPERPOWER!: Register at NettBar
NettBar 4504 Nett Street
Houston, TX 77007
5 p.m.
National Voter Registration Day - Pearland
Westside Library 2803 Business Center Dr. Ste. 101
Pearland, TX 77584
Starts at 10 a.m.
Get involved at HCC
HCC Stafford 10041 Cash Rd.
Stafford, TX 77477
Starts at 10 a.m.
NVRD Day Camp Houston
World Food Warehouse 14625 Beechnut Street Houston, TX 77083
3 p.m.
Impact Gives Back - Voter Registration Lunch
Impact Early College High School
1415 Market St.
Baytown, TX 77520
11 a.m.
League of Women Voters Lake Houston
UH Main Campus Agnes Arnold Hall
Houston, TX 77004
10 a.m.
Need to know how to register to vote in Texas? Follow this link to learn how!
