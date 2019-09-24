Politics

Where you can get registered to vote today in Houston area

With the focus on the upcoming 2020 election, there's no time like the present to get registered to vote in Texas.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, many places around the area are hosting events today, so Texans can get registered.

Houston Baptist University (HBU)
On the campus of Houston Baptist University in the M.D. Anderson Student Center
7502 Fondren Rd.
Houston, TX 77074
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

AfriPAC National Voter Registration Day Party
Prospect Park Restaurant
3100 Fountain View Dr.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Texas Woman's University Houston Voter Registration Day
TWU Academic Resource Center
600 Fannin Room 4132 Houston, TX 77030-2343
Starts at 10 a.m.

Register & Relax: Voter Registration Drive
Phil & Derek's 1701 Webster St. E2 Houston, TX 77003
6 p.m.

Texas Southern College Democrat's National Voter Registration Day
Texas Southern University
3100 Cleburne St Houston, TX 77004
12 p.m.

Voting is Your SUPERPOWER!: Register at NettBar
NettBar 4504 Nett Street
Houston, TX 77007
5 p.m.

National Voter Registration Day - Pearland
Westside Library 2803 Business Center Dr. Ste. 101
Pearland, TX 77584
Starts at 10 a.m.

Get involved at HCC
HCC Stafford 10041 Cash Rd.
Stafford, TX 77477
Starts at 10 a.m.

NVRD Day Camp Houston
World Food Warehouse 14625 Beechnut Street Houston, TX 77083
3 p.m.

Impact Gives Back - Voter Registration Lunch
Impact Early College High School
1415 Market St.
Baytown, TX 77520
11 a.m.

League of Women Voters Lake Houston
UH Main Campus Agnes Arnold Hall
Houston, TX 77004
10 a.m.

For more on all of these events, click here.

Need to know how to register to vote in Texas? Follow this link to learn how!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonvotingvote 2020
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"We've got a real mystery here"
Running car may have led to family's carbon monoxide poisoning
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
ABC13's Morning News
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers address at UN General Assembly
Show More
Pumpkin spice recipes that make it feel like autumn
Mostly dry and hot for the second day of Fall
Ride share driver found dead next to his car in Bellaire
THE 60: School officer fired after arresting two 6-year-olds
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
More TOP STORIES News