Where you can get registered to vote today in Houston area

With the focus on the upcoming 2020 election, there's no time like the present to get registered to vote in Texas.In honor of National Voter Registration Day, many places around the area are hosting events today, so Texans can get registered.On the campus of Houston Baptist University in the M.D. Anderson Student Center7502 Fondren Rd.Houston, TX 7707410 a.m. - 2 p.m.Prospect Park Restaurant3100 Fountain View Dr.7 p.m. - 9 p.m.TWU Academic Resource Center600 Fannin Room 4132 Houston, TX 77030-2343Starts at 10 a.m.Phil & Derek's 1701 Webster St. E2 Houston, TX 770036 p.m.Texas Southern University3100 Cleburne St Houston, TX 7700412 p.m.NettBar 4504 Nett StreetHouston, TX 770075 p.m.Westside Library 2803 Business Center Dr. Ste. 101Pearland, TX 77584Starts at 10 a.m.HCC Stafford 10041 Cash Rd.Stafford, TX 77477Starts at 10 a.m.World Food Warehouse 14625 Beechnut Street Houston, TX 770833 p.m.Impact Early College High School1415 Market St.Baytown, TX 7752011 a.m.UH Main Campus Agnes Arnold HallHouston, TX 7700410 a.m.Need to know how to register to vote in Texas?