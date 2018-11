ROLE OF THE COUNTY JUDGE:

Represent the county in administrative functions

Overseeing all county government departments

Approving annual budgets for entire county

Approves/denies applications for beer licenses

Signs delayed certificates of birth and death

Can also perform wedding ceremonies

Presides over misdemeanor criminal and small civil cases

Develop, maintain and coordinate a comprehensive emergency management plan

Activate and staff an Emergency Operations Center

Develop and assist in the delivery of effective public outreach programs

QUALIFICATIONS TO RUN FOR COUNTY JUDGE

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be a resident of the State of Texas for two years

Must have resided for at least six months in the district

Must be registered to vote in Harris County

Newly elected Democrat Lina Hidalgo is preparing to take on her new job as Harris County judge after unseating Ed Emmett.Emmett, who had served Harris County for 11 years, will hand the seat to Hidalgo in January, but what exactly is the role of the Harris County Judge?Once elected as county judge, the judge becomes the presiding officer and voting member of the Commissioners Court The Harris County judge has multiple duties, and the judge is also the county's director of emergency management.Other duties include:As Director of Emergency Management , the Harris County Judge is also in charge of helping prepare and protect residents from the effects of disasters.