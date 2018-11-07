POLITICS

VOTE OR BUST: Texas college student takes 6-hour bus ride to Houston to cast ballot

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas college student from Houston wasn't going to let distance stop her from voting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Nothing was going to stop one young Houstonian from voting on Tuesday, not even a six-hour bus ride.

Jenna Snead, 20, lives in Kerrville now, where she goes to school. But there was just one problem. She says her absentee ballot never showed up in the mail, so she hopped on a bus and traveled to Houston so she could get the job done at home.

Snead says the ride to Houston was six hours long and it'll be another six hours back, but voting was worth it.

"Voting is important and the only way anything is going to change or happen is if we actually get out there and make it happen," Snead said.

Snead explains that she had to go through a separate process to cancel out her absentee ballot, but was able to vote in Meyerland. Despite the extra step, it only took about 15 minutes.

She says she even stayed up to watch the returns as they came in, noting that she had a message for other young people about heading to the polls.

"Adults tell us all the time that we have no idea what we're talking about, but we do. The only way we're going to make them understand that we know what we're talking about is if we get out there and actually voice our own opinions instead of letting them do it for us," Snead said.

"It's time to stop being petty and divided and work together to get done what needs to be done," she added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingvote 2018midterm electionsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
President Trump revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Lina Hidalgo says Judge Emmett's defeat was not random
Turner: Major cuts coming in light of Prop B vote
More Politics
Top Stories
Thompson sentenced 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Chauna Thompson quietly leaves court after husband's sentencing
Heavy storms with lightning take aim at Houston area
McCullers ready for 'Comeback SZN' in post-surgery pic
What you need to know about Nutcracker Market
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Lina Hidalgo says Judge Emmett's defeat was not random
President Trump revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Show More
Father faces murder charge after crash kills 8-year-old son
Judge allegedly let kids go if they promised not to kill anyone
Rescued worker gives thumbs up after being freed from trench
Houston's most dangerous intersections put drivers in peril
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More News