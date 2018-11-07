Nothing was going to stop one young Houstonian from voting on Tuesday, not even a six-hour bus ride.Jenna Snead, 20, lives in Kerrville now, where she goes to school. But there was just one problem. She says her absentee ballot never showed up in the mail, so she hopped on a bus and traveled to Houston so she could get the job done at home.Snead says the ride to Houston was six hours long and it'll be another six hours back, but voting was worth it."Voting is important and the only way anything is going to change or happen is if we actually get out there and make it happen," Snead said.Snead explains that she had to go through a separate process to cancel out her absentee ballot, but was able to vote in Meyerland. Despite the extra step, it only took about 15 minutes.She says she even stayed up to watch the returns as they came in, noting that she had a message for other young people about heading to the polls."Adults tell us all the time that we have no idea what we're talking about, but we do. The only way we're going to make them understand that we know what we're talking about is if we get out there and actually voice our own opinions instead of letting them do it for us," Snead said."It's time to stop being petty and divided and work together to get done what needs to be done," she added.