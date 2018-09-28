U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator amid Kavanaugh vote: 'Don't look away from me'

EMBED </>More Videos

Protesters confronted Senator Jeff Flake as he was headed to the committee room on Capitol Hill moments to vote on confirming Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (CNN)

Protesters confronted Senator Jeff Flake Friday as he was headed to Judiciary Committee meeting on Capitol Hill.

Moments before, the Arizona senator announced he would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh a day after the Supreme Court nominee adamantly denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, who insists she's "100 percent" certain he did.


Flake said Kavanaugh was entitled to the "presumption of innocence ... absent corroborating evidence."

"While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate's advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the Constitution's provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well," Flake said. "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh."

As Flake stood in the open elevator, one of the protesters, who said she was a victim of assault, yelled, "That's what you're telling all women in America, that they don't matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you're just going to help that man to power anyway."

She continued, "Don't look away from me. Look at me and tell me it doesn't matter what happened to me."

Another protester who was in the elevator asked Flake if he believed Kavanaugh was telling the country the truth.

A member of Flake's staff tried to end the confrontation, saying, "Thank you. Thank you."

The protester said, "Saying thank you is not an answer. This is about the future of country, sir."

Senator Flake then responded to a reporter, "I need to go to a hearing. I just issued a statement. I'll be saying more as well."

The doors to the elevator then closed taking Flake to the meeting.



-----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldsenatebrett kavanaugh
U.S. & WORLD
Kirk fizzling over the Caribbean
Woman injured when hotel's shower door suddenly explodes
Gunmen pull 3-year-old away from father, shoot him
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
New poll shows O'Rourke leading Cruz by 2 points in Senate race
Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke town hall debate postponed
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of vote
Alyssa Milano at Kavanaugh hearing: 'Women are standing together'
More Politics
Top Stories
Sen. Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke town hall debate postponed
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh gains key GOP senator ahead of vote
Police kill alleged kidnapper who shot ex at least 5 times
2 chases end in crashes, killing suspect driving 120 mph
Credit card skimmer found at gas station in Missouri City
Adversity makes Elsik football player stronger on and off field
Hastings Bears boast melting pot of talent on the gridiron
ON SALE NOW: Astros playoff tickets against Indians in ALDS
Show More
Skateboarder killed in hit and run along the North Freeway
Babysitter charged after infant's death nearly a year ago
Brett Kavanaugh: How Supreme Court justices get confirmed
FLYING HIGH: LAX will allow passengers to bring their weed
George Springer lends voice to MLB's anti-bullying campaign
More News