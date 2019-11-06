Harris County election results could be delayed until 2 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5675004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ballots from about 35 polling locations arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than two hours after the polls closed.

Please see the attached statement from Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman regarding Election Day results and the Harris County Central Count Plan. pic.twitter.com/uFywjhGmzU — Harris County Clerk (@HarrisVotes) November 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Results of Tuesday's election could take until 2 a.m. Wednesday after the Texas Secretary of State issued a new regulation that upended plans by the Harris County Clerk's Office to speed vote counting.The first tubs containing electronic ballot cards from across Harris County arrived at central count just before 9:30 p.m., where election judges and poll watchers waited to see the vote count in action.Dr. Diane Trautman said she had hoped to have votes come in from 10 countywide drop-off locations, fed in through a secured intranet site, leading to faster results on election night.Instead, Secretary Ruth R. Hughs ordered on Oct. 23 that law enforcement officers would instead escort the ballot box memory cards from each of the 757 polling sites to the central counting station.That change, made nearly two weeks before Election Day, led to a major delay that left voters wondering for hours how races up and down ballot would turn out.Early election results trickled in shortly after 7 p.m., but remained virtually unchanged for hours Tuesday.Trautman said long lines kept nearly 300 polling locations open late, but what is more significant is that this election brought out more voters on Election Day than in all the days of early voting combined. She said that is something that hasn't happened in some time.In all, 231,419 voters cast their ballots Tuesday. Now, workers at the Harris County Clerk's Office have a long night ahead to find out how they voted."Once (the ballot cards) come in, it'll be fast," Trautman said. "I hope before 2 a.m. It just depends on the judges and how fast they get them in."