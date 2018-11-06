ELECTION DAY

HOUSE RACE: Todd Litton concedes to Houston US House winner Dan Crenshaw

ABC13's Shelley Childers speaks with Democratic House candidate Todd Litton, who wants to inject his nonprofit work into his race.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In one of the Houston area's toss-up races, a dual between two first-time candidates - the Texas U.S. House District 2 campaign - has ended with a loss for Democrat Todd Litton.

Late Tuesday night, the race was called for GOP candidate and wounded combat veteran Dan Crenshaw. The seat is formerly held by Republican Ted Poe.

"My opponent Dan (Crenshaw) and I are both first-time candidates, and so we are new to the voters and I hope they're curious about who we are and how we're working to connect with them," said Democrat contender Todd Litton.

Litton, a graduated of Duke, University of Texas and Rice, told ABC13 that he has been campaigning for 18 months.

"Just over a year ago, it was an election night in 2017 that Congressman Poe announced he was going to retire at the end of his term, and so the very next day, it was very interesting from our perspective. People reaching out to us, talking to us about our campaign and our race. That was exciting to see and feel. I think it did make people believe this is a race a Democrat like myself could win."

The native Houstonian spent his professional career leading nonprofits like Preschool for All and Citizen Schools. He also practiced law and worked in investments.

He says switching into the political world felt like the right move.

"Washington seems broken, and so we decided that my work and my service to the community has been about connecting people, connecting organizations, working across communities, and so I believe I have something to offer, to help work together up in Washington and make things work for our community, for our district and country as well," said Litton.

Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw
Texas Congressional District 2: The race without an incumbent to include Democrat nominee Todd Litton and Republican nominee Dan Crenshaw

SEE ALSO: Texas congressional candidates spar in town hall debate at UH-Downtown
(From left) State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, Phillip Aronoff, Daniel Crenshaw and Todd Litton faced their challengers in a debate on the issues at the University of Houston-Downtown on Wednesday night.

