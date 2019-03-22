Texas to remove hemp from controlled substances list

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the move on March 13, with the agency's commissioner signing an amendment to remove the controversial substance.
"The scheduling is consistent with federal law and the obligations of the commissioner," a letter from the department revealed.
The state is currently looking at other bills making its way through the Texas Legislature regarding hemp.
Whatever the case, the move is expected to strengthen the defense of many CBD oil dealers in the state and whether what they sell is legal. CBD oil is derived from hemp.
Still, on the same day the order was announced, a handful of CBD retailers in north Texas were raided, KTVT reports.
