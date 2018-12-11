POLITICS

Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293K in legal fees

EMBED </>More Videos

The president lashed out at the adult-film star and her attorney, vowing to "go after" the pair.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A judge has ordered Stormy Daniels to pay $293,000 in legal fees and sanctions to President Donald Trump following the dismissal of a defamation case she had filed against him.

Daniels, the porn star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had filed suit against Trump over a tweet that she claimed defamed her.

The suit was dismissed in November. Trump had asked the court to order Daniels to pay $389,000 in legal fees and the same amount in sanctions. Her legal team had sought fees around $25,000 and $1 in sanctions.

RELATED: Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' after suit dismissed

U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero of the Central District of California ordered Daniels to pay $292,000 in legal fees and $1,000 in sanctions.

"The court's order, along with the court's prior order dismissing Stormy Daniels' defamation case against the President, together constitute a total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case," Trump's Los Angeles-based attorney Charles J. Harder said in a statement.

Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti are appealing the dismissal of the defamation case.

SEE ALSO: Charges dropped after Stormy Daniels arrest at strip club

Avenatti tweeted: "Trump and his attorney's attempt to fool the public about the importance of the attorneys' fees in the defamation case, which are a fraction of what they owe my client in the main NDA case, is an absolute joke. People are smarter than that."

Daniels is also continuing to fight a legal battle against Trump over a non-disclosure agreement she signed during the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about a sexual encounter between her and Trump years earlier.

RELATED: Adult film star Stormy Daniels describes threat over alleged Trump encounter

SEE ALSO: Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel' amid allegations of affair with President Trump

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstormy danielsPresident Donald Trumplawsuitu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
SPECIAL ELECTION: Where to vote in State Senate Dist. 6
Attorney offers to mediate Prop B dispute between firefighters, city
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Pres. Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Body of missing Houston teen found at Missouri City park
Barricaded suspect may be wounded after 3 officers shot
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
LISTEN: Chaos erupts after 3 officers shot in NE Harris Co.
Pedestrian killed by METRORail train in SE Houston
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
Randalls to close and sell location to Hispanic chain
Minister accused of stealing $800K from First Baptist Church
Show More
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston
RodeoHouston 2019 entertainment genre lineup is out
Failure to stop for school buses could result in jail time
Man who killed newlywed during robbery set to die in Texas
Skydive Spaceland honors Bush 41 with soaring tribute
More News